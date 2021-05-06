Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00082860 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

