Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 143,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

