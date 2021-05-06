Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 461 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $253.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

