Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 56,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 992,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

