The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Mirador Capital Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.79. 55,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,235. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

