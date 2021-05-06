NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,973.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.49 or 0.02691590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00752892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00081561 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001059 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011828 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.