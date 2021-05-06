Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Critical Review

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 21.75% 7.15% 0.39% American Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.65 billion 3.57 $1.73 billion N/A N/A American Business Bank $88.80 million 3.63 $22.08 million N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nordea Bank Abp and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 6 0 2.86 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats American Business Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment offers financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It has seven offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, Woodland Hills, Corona, and Ontario. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

