Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.