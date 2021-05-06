Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,342,197. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

