Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stryker has raised its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SYK traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $251.62. 10,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.48. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

