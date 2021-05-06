PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PKI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $136.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

