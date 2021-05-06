iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Lessened by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $105.16. 245,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

