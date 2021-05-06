Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 55 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $204.09. The company had a trading volume of 127,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,039. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

