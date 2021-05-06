National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,266. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

