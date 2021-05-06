Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 10th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend payment by 83.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.70. 6,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $92.12.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

