Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.93.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 395,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,871,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

