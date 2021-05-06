Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,504. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

