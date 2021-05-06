KeyCorp Boosts The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $95.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

TKR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,231,667. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

