Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

