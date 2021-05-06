10,314 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

MCO traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $240.29 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

