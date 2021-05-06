Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Lowered by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 146,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,270. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

