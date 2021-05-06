Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 826 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $14.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,371.59. 29,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,213.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,936.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

