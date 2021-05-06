Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 850 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in IPG Photonics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,611. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.