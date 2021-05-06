Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.99 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

