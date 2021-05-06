Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.00. 2,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

