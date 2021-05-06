Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.15% of Agenus worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

