AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

