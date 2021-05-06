Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.14, but opened at $38.06. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.
The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.
The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
