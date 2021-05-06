Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 11260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

