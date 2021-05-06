Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DREUF. Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

