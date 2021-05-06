BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

