Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 92,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. Cowen upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.