Analysts Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.