Analysts Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

