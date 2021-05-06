AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.61. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 436,526 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

