Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Down to $624.37

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $624.37, but opened at $540.00. Graham shares last traded at $625.30, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graham (NYSE:GHC)
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.
