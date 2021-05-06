Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Down to $624.37

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $624.37, but opened at $540.00. Graham shares last traded at $625.30, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.