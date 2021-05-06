BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $15.00. BIT Mining shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 730 shares.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and owns BTC.com, a cryptocurrency wallet. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021.

