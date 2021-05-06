NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $5.38 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $104.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00009439 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00068887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.00342380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,874,973 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

