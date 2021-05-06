Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00823599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00103161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.57 or 0.09182813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars.

