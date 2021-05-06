Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

