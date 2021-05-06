Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,075. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,507,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,180,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

