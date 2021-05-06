Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.47.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. 3,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $2,381,580.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,154.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.