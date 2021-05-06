XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Cowen

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $157.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.56. 14,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $145.85. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.09, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

