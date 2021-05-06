Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 110,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.