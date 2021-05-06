$114.44 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post sales of $114.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.36 million. Universal Display posted sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $551.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.44. 6,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,792. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.53. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

