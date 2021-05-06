Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of CIGI traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,463. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

