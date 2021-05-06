Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.95.

Yext stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,055. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,273,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,770.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,237. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 49.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Yext by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 63.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

