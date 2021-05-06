iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,794 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,781. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.