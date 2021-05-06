North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Equifax worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

