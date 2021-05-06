North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $186.91. 14,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

