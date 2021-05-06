SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

